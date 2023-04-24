Wells Fargo & Company Trims Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Target Price to $50.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

SNV has been the subject of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Synovus Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.88.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SNV opened at $31.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $44.91.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.40 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 28.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $84,421.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,314 shares in the company, valued at $403,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synovus Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Amundi acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 93.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Further Reading

