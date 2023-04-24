Wells Financial Advisors INC Acquires 566 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.9% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.49. The company had a trading volume of 317,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,145. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.77 and its 200 day moving average is $139.45. The company has a market capitalization of $99.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.