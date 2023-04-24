Wells Financial Advisors INC Cuts Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wells Financial Advisors INC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.54. 771,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,260,067. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.00. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $104.39.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.