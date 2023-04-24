Wells Financial Advisors INC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Wells Financial Advisors INC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,636 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 621,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 36,477 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IQLT traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $36.26. 333,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,973. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

