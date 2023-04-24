Wells Financial Advisors INC Has $214,000 Position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUSB. Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 159,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSB traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.10. The stock had a trading volume of 19,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,239. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.81. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $24.51.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

