Wells Financial Advisors INC Sells 32,843 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Wells Financial Advisors INC lessened its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,843 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,313,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 56,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,455,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.52. 838,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,589,085. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.39. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $44.79.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

