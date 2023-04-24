West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 9,305 iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 833.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.11. 205,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,781. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.88. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

