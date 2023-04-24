Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Given New $35.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.16% from the stock’s current price.

WDC has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.48.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of Western Digital stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.97. 1,293,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,460,438. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $63.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.59 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.34). Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Western Digital by 292.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 22,573 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter worth $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 1,535.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Western Digital by 7.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Western Digital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

Featured Stories

