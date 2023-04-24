WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
WidePoint Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:WYY opened at $1.88 on Thursday. WidePoint has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.13.
About WidePoint
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WidePoint (WYY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.