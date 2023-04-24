Wiser Wealth Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 173,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,702,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,027,000. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 24,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 196.7% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $68.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,684,393 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.99.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

