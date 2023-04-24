Wiser Wealth Management Inc Takes $1.90 Million Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:BBSA)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:BBSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000. JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Separately, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 127,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 27,512 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BBSA stock remained flat at $47.59 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,427 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.18.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade bonds maturing in one to five years. BBSA was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

