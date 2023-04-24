World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Up 4.4%

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $92.56 and last traded at $92.23. Approximately 65,913 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 90,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on World Acceptance from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

World Acceptance Trading Up 5.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 20.53 and a current ratio of 20.53. The firm has a market cap of $580.82 million, a PE ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at World Acceptance

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.81 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 2.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin sold 5,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $477,818.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 749,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,623,638.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ken R. Bramlett, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,154,343. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin sold 5,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $477,818.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 749,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,623,638.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,515 shares of company stock worth $994,539. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of World Acceptance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 4.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in World Acceptance by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC raised its stake in World Acceptance by 2.7% in the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary, ParaData Financial Systems.

Featured Articles

