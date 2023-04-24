Wrapped TRON Market Capitalization Achieves $6.75 Billion (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 24th. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0663 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped TRON has a total market cap of $6.75 billion and $1.16 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.06649132 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $707,599.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

