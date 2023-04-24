Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on XENE. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.70.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

XENE stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $41.39. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.66.

Insider Transactions at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 862.06%. Xenon Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 19,232 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $711,199.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,681,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,603,000 after acquiring an additional 177,777 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,811,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,480,000 after purchasing an additional 820,723 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,287,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,574,000 after purchasing an additional 467,889 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,124,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,749,000 after purchasing an additional 210,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 81.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,640,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,207,000 after purchasing an additional 738,566 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.