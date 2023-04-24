Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.70.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.66. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 1.40. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $41.39.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 862.06%. The company’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 19,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $711,199.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

