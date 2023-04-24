Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 333,165 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 392,663 shares.The stock last traded at $39.87 and had previously closed at $39.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on XENE. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.70.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.66.

Insider Activity

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 862.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 19,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $711,199.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

