XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Purchased by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in XPO by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in XPO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in XPO by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XPO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in XPO by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at XPO

In other news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of XPO stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,610. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPO Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of XPO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of XPO from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of XPO from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

NYSE:XPO traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.26. 260,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average of $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $45.06.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. XPO had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 41.62%. XPO’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

XPO Profile

(Get Rating)

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

See Also

