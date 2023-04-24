Ycg LLC Sells 1,008 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ycg LLC cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 6.9% of Ycg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $64,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $374.54. 498,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,765,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $359.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 649,189 shares of company stock worth $240,317,705 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

