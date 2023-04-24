Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.86.

Shares of ZBRA stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $288.19. The stock had a trading volume of 244,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $301.49 and its 200-day moving average is $282.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $224.87 and a 52-week high of $390.44.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $467,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

