Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNEGet Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $0.40 on Thursday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. On average, research analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile



Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

