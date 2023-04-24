Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $0.40 on Thursday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZYNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. On average, research analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

