1,420 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Bought by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE:ROK traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.22. 147,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,138. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $309.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $285.96 and a 200 day moving average of $269.54.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total value of $269,745.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total value of $269,745.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $133,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,032. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.