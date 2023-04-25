145,025 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Acquired by Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 145,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,939,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.6% of Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,118 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.95. 5,845,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

