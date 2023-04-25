16,128 Shares in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Acquired by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,128 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Splunk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Splunk from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Splunk from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.23.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $90.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.92 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.86. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $129.25.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $1.41. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

