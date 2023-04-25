1,780 Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Bought by Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in DTE Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 152,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in DTE Energy by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,427,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DTE traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.18. 163,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,626. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $137.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.25 and its 200-day moving average is $112.76.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.9525 dividend. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.67.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

