18,830 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Acquired by Bricktown Capital LLC

Bricktown Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.1% of Bricktown Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

EEM stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.27. 8,028,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,375,074. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $43.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average of $38.51.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

