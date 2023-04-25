1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $10.70 Million Stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

1900 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,735 shares during the period. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $10,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,774,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,171,000 after buying an additional 19,487 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 27.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 687,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,116,000 after purchasing an additional 147,873 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 228.8% in the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 437,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 304,590 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 191,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 288,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 44,298 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $23.71. The company had a trading volume of 205,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,758. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $24.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.19.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

