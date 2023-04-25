1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Etsy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Etsy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Etsy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,412.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,412.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,415,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,668 shares of company stock worth $7,578,571. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETSY. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.04.

Etsy stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.27. The stock had a trading volume of 574,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,690. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of -17.92, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $149.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.90.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

