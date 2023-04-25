1900 Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

MGK traded down $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.68. 63,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,982. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.36. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $165.89 and a 12-month high of $218.61.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.