1900 Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

IWF stock traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.30. 527,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,227. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $258.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

