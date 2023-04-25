1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 371 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

1900 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.18. 686,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,573. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $162.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.61.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

