1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,759 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,759 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 2.1% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $19,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS USMV traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $73.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,776,693 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.89. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

