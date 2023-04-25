1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 896 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

1900 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 609,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,751,000 after acquiring an additional 54,275 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,020,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Finally, WorthPointe LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 51,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.15. The company had a trading volume of 72,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,284. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $50.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

