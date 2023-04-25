1900 Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.51 Million Position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 86,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 88,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 392,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 20,828 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,037,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,003,000.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MLN stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.90. The stock had a trading volume of 86,950 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average of $17.54.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

