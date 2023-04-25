200 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Purchased by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. United Bank grew its stake in Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.59.

Boeing Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $205.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.12 and a 200-day moving average of $190.11. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($7.69) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

