33,937 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Acquired by Petredis Investment Advisors LLC

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,000. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOOG. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $232.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $199.36 and a 52 week high of $258.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

