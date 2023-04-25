34,219 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Purchased by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,219 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,882,000. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.1% of Washington Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 447,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,088,000 after buying an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 22,458 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $336.25. 201,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,914. The stock has a market cap of $86.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $233.01 and a 1-year high of $336.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.92.

Insider Activity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.96, for a total transaction of $1,255,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.96, for a total value of $1,255,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $825,420.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,809,468.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,248 shares of company stock valued at $23,219,153 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.42.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.