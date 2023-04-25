3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) Trading 0% Higher

The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.04 and last traded at $21.97. 11,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.96.

3D Printing ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.79. The company has a market capitalization of $182.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3D Printing ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Printing ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3D Printing ETF by 36.6% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3D Printing ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of 3D Printing ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter.

About 3D Printing ETF

