486 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Bought by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $464.54. 414,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,463. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $110.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $472.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.16. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.02 and a 52-week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.12.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Stories

