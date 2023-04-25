74,513 Shares in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Bought by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 74,513 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,000. BOX comprises about 1.9% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of BOX as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BOX. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 32.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $344,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,533,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,633,011. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BOX news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $134,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,657.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $344,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,533,900 shares in the company, valued at $40,633,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,560 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 534.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.01. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average of $29.16.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $256.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.29 million. BOX had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

