Aavegotchi Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.74 Million (GHST)

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One Aavegotchi token can currently be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00004006 BTC on major exchanges. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $51.04 million and $1.74 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aavegotchi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.82 or 0.00338854 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Aavegotchi Profile

Aavegotchi’s genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 46,860,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,096,312 tokens. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi. The Reddit community for Aavegotchi is https://reddit.com/r/aavegotchi.

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community.

Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families.

Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting.

Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value.”

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aavegotchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aavegotchi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.