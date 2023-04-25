ABCMETA Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.13 Million (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $387.59 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00008122 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00028330 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019955 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00018754 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,246.05 or 0.99973739 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000113 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002123 USD and is down -1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $50.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.