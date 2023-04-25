abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited (AAIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 on May 23rd

abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON AAIF opened at GBX 206.02 ($2.57) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £348.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,090.00 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 215.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 214.85. abrdn Asian Income Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 185 ($2.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 237 ($2.96). The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.
