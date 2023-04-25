abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited (AAIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 on May 23rd

abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of LON AAIF opened at GBX 206.02 ($2.57) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £348.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,090.00 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 215.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 214.85. abrdn Asian Income Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 185 ($2.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 237 ($2.96). The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

About abrdn Asian Income Fund

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

