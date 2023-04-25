Absher Wealth Management LLC Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Absher Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after buying an additional 144,784,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 213.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.09.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $162.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $515.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.70. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $336.21.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,318. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at $37,955,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.