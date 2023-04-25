Absher Wealth Management LLC Sells 174 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Absher Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,826 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 3.9% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $21,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,785,000. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,131 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Starbucks by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 11,285 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. OTR Global upgraded Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Starbucks Trading Up 1.0 %

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX opened at $109.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.51 and a 200 day moving average of $100.41. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $110.83. The firm has a market cap of $125.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.87%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.