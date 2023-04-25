Absher Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,014 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Absher Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,922 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 9,014 shares during the period. Tapestry accounts for approximately 0.3% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,655,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $121,338,000 after purchasing an additional 878,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after purchasing an additional 751,210 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,370,180 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $181,104,000 after buying an additional 623,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at about $14,867,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on TPR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Tapestry Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TPR opened at $41.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.87. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

