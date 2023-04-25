Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (ASX:ACF) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (ASX:ACF – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.017 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This is a positive change from Acrow Formwork and Construction Services’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08.
About Acrow Formwork and Construction Services
