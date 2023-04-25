aelf Reaches Market Cap of $169.63 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. aelf has a market capitalization of $169.63 million and $4.44 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001024 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, aelf has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006910 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004108 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001533 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 601,949,599 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

