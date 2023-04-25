Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,153,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,099,629,000 after buying an additional 352,873 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 16.5% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after acquiring an additional 715,304 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,925,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,849,000 after acquiring an additional 69,532 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 6,918.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,445 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE:AFL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.96. 257,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,643. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. Aflac’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also

