Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target Raised to C$76.00 at Scotiabank

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank to C$76.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AGGZF. TD Securities boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$66.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$62.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Desjardins increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at $44.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.52. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $45.52.

Ag Growth International Cuts Dividend

Ag Growth International Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1093 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.61%.

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the provision of equipment solutions for agriculture bulk commodities, including seed, fertilizer, grain, rice, feed, and food processing systems. It operates through the Farm and Commercial segments. The Farm segment focuses on the needs of on-farm customers and offers grain, seed, fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, grain and fuel storage solutions, and grain management technologies.

