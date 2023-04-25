Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) PT Raised to $63.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.63.

AEM stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $60.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day moving average is $50.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 17,730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,628 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

